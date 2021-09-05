EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 5.8% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 566,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

