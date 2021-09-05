EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 618 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.49. 1,412,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $164.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.