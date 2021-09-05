Equal Reaches Market Capitalization of $762,119.81 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Equal has a market cap of $762,119.81 and approximately $35,383.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Equal coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00123992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.30 or 0.00802023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047181 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

