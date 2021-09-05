Equalizer (EQZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $510,902.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Equalizer has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $510,902.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00066265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00162233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00206949 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.38 or 0.07851852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.31 or 0.99976597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.69 or 0.00985744 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

