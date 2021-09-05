Equalizer Hits Market Cap of $12.08 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Equalizer has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $787,112.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00164354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00225179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.69 or 0.07539960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,733.19 or 1.00127712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.87 or 0.00965544 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

