ESBC Price Tops $0.0408 on Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $67,684.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,024,970 coins and its circulating supply is 29,745,636 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

