EthereumX One Day Volume Reaches $413.00 (ETX)

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, EthereumX has traded 97.9% higher against the US dollar. One EthereumX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. EthereumX has a market cap of $165,191.15 and $413.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00066067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00155530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.23 or 0.00219064 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.64 or 0.07774639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,690.39 or 1.00002508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.25 or 0.00973611 BTC.

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. EthereumX’s official website is etxco.com . EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthereumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

