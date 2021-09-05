EtherGem (EGEM) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $293,036.46 and approximately $1,277.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00123717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.34 or 0.00803537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00047064 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

