Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $23.04 million and approximately $204,833.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00063307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00123763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.25 or 0.00805083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047297 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

DIP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,253,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

