Etherparty Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $841,521.36 and approximately $34,144.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00127047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.68 or 0.00841835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00047898 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

