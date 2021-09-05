Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Evedo has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00061422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00121977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.86 or 0.00844950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047400 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

