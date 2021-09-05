Everex (EVX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.92 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Everex has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00828874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

EVX is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

