Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.