Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is ($0.01). Everi reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million.

EVRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

In related news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $589,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 44.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

