Everipedia Price Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Everipedia has a market cap of $193.49 million and $56.44 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00160156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00228610 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.45 or 0.07839271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,305.52 or 1.00130472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.24 or 0.00987747 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,294,800 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.