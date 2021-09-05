EvidenZ (BCDT) Hits Market Cap of $5.80 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00064487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00126171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.34 or 0.00819599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00047515 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.