EvidenZ One Day Trading Volume Tops $22,934.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $22,934.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00126596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00829805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00047446 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,175,698 coins. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars.

