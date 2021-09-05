Exeedme (XED) Market Capitalization Achieves $45.78 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $45.78 million and $2.12 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.09 or 0.00157299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00232222 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.09 or 0.07885862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,260.96 or 0.99960142 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.04 or 0.00988530 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

