Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.10% of Exponent worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 55.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 8.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

EXPO opened at $116.94 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $118.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

