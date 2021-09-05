Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,847,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,507,846. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

