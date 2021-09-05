F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of F5 Networks worth $21,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after buying an additional 151,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in F5 Networks by 35.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,599,000 after buying an additional 176,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $93,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,119. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $203.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.55. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.