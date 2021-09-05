Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

FB opened at $376.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.92. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.