Faceter Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Faceter has traded 129% higher against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $1,121.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

