FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1.03 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

