FantasyGold 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $53,282.18 and $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00065282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00165729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00223019 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.55 or 0.07564457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,686.50 or 1.00185821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.10 or 0.00965481 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

