FantasyGold Market Cap Tops $53,282.18 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $53,282.18 and $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00065192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00161292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00196273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.82 or 0.07816172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.69 or 0.99988293 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.81 or 0.00983918 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

