Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

