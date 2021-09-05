Fear Trading 7% Lower This Week (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Fear coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00828874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00047724 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars.

