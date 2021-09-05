Feathercoin Market Capitalization Achieves $6.31 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $9,130.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000878 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.