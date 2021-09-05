FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $35,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $266.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $217.40 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

