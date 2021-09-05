FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,964 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 118,374 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,623,000 after acquiring an additional 44,706 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,769. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $217.40 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.