Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $420.08 million and approximately $34.51 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00065990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00153434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00224836 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.73 or 0.07605015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,703.72 or 0.99932656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $502.14 or 0.00970531 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 416,066,703 coins and its circulating supply is 414,940,114 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.