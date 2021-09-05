Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Position Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 585,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,014,000 after buying an additional 73,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $218.78 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.26 and a 200-day moving average of $207.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

