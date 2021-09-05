Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,291.67 ($29.94).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,270 ($29.66) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 63.41. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,396.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,419.56.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.