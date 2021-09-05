Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,861 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 108,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 79,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,247. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74.

