Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 855 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Etsy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after acquiring an additional 109,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,756,000 after acquiring an additional 227,710 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $220.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

