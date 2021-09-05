Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,293 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in Kellogg by 7.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.