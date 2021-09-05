Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 8,101 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in VICI Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,884,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 759,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

