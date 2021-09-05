Financial Analysis: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A -2.36% -1.54% Chindata Group -3.01% -0.52% -0.29%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bumble and Chindata Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Bumble currently has a consensus target price of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 7.00%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $20.41, suggesting a potential upside of 62.11%. Given Chindata Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Bumble.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bumble and Chindata Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million 14.69 $66.15 million N/A N/A Chindata Group $280.63 million 16.39 -$43.42 million ($0.05) -251.80

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

