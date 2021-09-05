Financial Comparison: ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) versus ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ON Semiconductor and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 1 4 20 0 2.76 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $48.55, indicating a potential upside of 6.21%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ON Semiconductor and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.26 billion 3.74 $234.20 million $0.85 53.78 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.97 $84.72 million N/A N/A

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Risk and Volatility

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 8.85% 18.98% 7.81% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 13.23% 15.66% 9.21%

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment includes designs and develops CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The company was founded on August 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

