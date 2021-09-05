Financial Review: DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY) vs. Its Rivals

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS: DNBBY) is one of 75 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DNB Bank ASA to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 35.45% 9.20% 0.75% DNB Bank ASA Competitors 19.88% 10.46% 0.88%

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. DNB Bank ASA pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 41.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DNB Bank ASA and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A DNB Bank ASA Competitors 1046 2990 2468 75 2.24

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 64.58%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DNB Bank ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.79 billion $2.12 billion 15.78 DNB Bank ASA Competitors $12.61 billion $1.55 billion 19.29

DNB Bank ASA’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DNB Bank ASA. DNB Bank ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB Bank ASA’s peers have a beta of 24.77, indicating that their average share price is 2,377% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA peers beat DNB Bank ASA on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. Its business banking products and services comprise financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, FX trading, e-confirmation, equity execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension and insurance services. The company's corporate and institution banking products and services consist of investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and financial, cash management, and trade solution services, as well as private banking services. It serves energy, financial institution, healthcare, manufacturing, packaged and forest products, seafood, shipping, offshore, and logistics industries, as well as telecom, media, and technology industries. The company offers its services through its customer service centers, online banking services, and branch offices. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

