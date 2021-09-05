FintruX Network Price Tops $0.0171 on Major Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $4,051.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00064172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00121597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.90 or 0.00803798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00046843 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

