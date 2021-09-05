First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of First Hawaiian worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,896,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $871,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,719,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

