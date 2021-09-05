First Horizon Corp Acquires 22,718 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.8% of First Horizon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.06. 8,353,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,475. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $185.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.