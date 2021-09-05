First Horizon Corp Buys 1,965 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

