First Horizon Corp Buys 893 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,345,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 18,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

