First Horizon Corp Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.0% of First Horizon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $9.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $937.28. 418,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,543. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $899.07 and its 200 day moving average is $835.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

