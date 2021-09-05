First Horizon Corp Has $31.12 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of First Horizon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Horizon Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $31,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $164.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

