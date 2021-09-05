First Horizon Corp Has $5.76 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Horizon Corp decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,472,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473,982. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

