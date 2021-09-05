First Horizon Corp Has $9.30 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.55.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.55. 1,303,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,973. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.63 and its 200 day moving average is $386.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $463.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.